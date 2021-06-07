Hawaii-bound kayaker rescued by Coast Guard off California

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A kayaker trying to paddle solo from California to Hawaii has been rescued six days after he set off by a Coast Guard helicopter amid rough seas and high winds. Cyril Derreumaux endured several problems with his 23-foot kayak, but when he lost his anchor he knew he had to cut his adventure short. After consulting with his land crew, Derreumaux phoned for a rescue Saturday night west of Santa Cruz. Derreumaux’s boat remains adrift in the ocean. He hopes to coordinate a retrieval effort this week when winds die down. He prepared for the journey for three years.