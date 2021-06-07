High court asked to review men-only draft registration law

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court is being asked to decide whether the government can continue to require men alone, and not women, to register for the draft when they turn 18.

The question of who has to register for the draft could be viewed as one with little practical impact.

The last time there was a draft was during the Vietnam War, and the military has been all-volunteer since.

But the requirement to register for the draft is one of the few remaining places where federal law treats men and women differently.

The justices could say as soon as Monday whether they will hear a case involving the Military Selective Service Act.