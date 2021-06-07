Humidity and warmth continue

MADISON (WKOW) - Monday is feeling muggy, especially compared to the prior week. Dew point values are hitting upper 60s, low 70s for some.

Humidity continues, especially the next few days with similar values.

While high temperatures won't reach values seen from over the weekend, it will still be warm with numbers in the mid-upper 80s most of the week.

This is well-above average for this time of year, normally we feel upper 70s.

Times of sun and clouds will continue through Wednesday, with some getting showers or even a storm.

Monday evening brings a shower/storm chance for the very southeast part of the state. Rock and Walworth county could see some rain.

Much needed rain, for all across southern Wisconsin though.

Drought conditions continue with majority of the region under a moderate drought, some to the SE dealing with even worse conditions.

Another shot for rain arrives Tuesday, for areas mostly north and west of Madison. A few scattered showers are possible throughout late-morning and the afternoon hours.

Another small chance for rain Wednesday in the p.m. before more sun hits.

Thursday and Friday look to be dry with mostly sunny skies. It will be hot Friday with highs likely back to the low 90s.