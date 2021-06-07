IAEA head: Iran hasn’t answered questions on uranium find

VIENNA (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog says Iran has failed to answer questions about the discovery of uranium particles at former undeclared sites in the country He is calling on Tehran to provide information “without further delay.” Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has been pushing Iran for answers on three sites where inspections had revealed traces of uranium of man-made origin, suggesting they were once connected to Iran’s nuclear program. The issue is separate from the ongoing negotiations aimed at bringing the United States back into Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord with world powers.