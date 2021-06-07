In-person visitations resume at Wisconsin correctional facilities

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's Department of Corrections (DOC) announced Monday it is safe for the state's correctional facilities to resume normal activities, including in-person visitation with the proper precautions beginning July 6

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services co-announced the decision in a news release.

The departments' decisions came from a sustained downward trend in COVID-19 infections across the state and in DOC facilities.

Shortly after the pandemic started, facilities used video visits to keep those in their care and staff safe.

“We are very happy to again offer in-person visits,” said DOC Sec. Kevin Carr. "Now, with COVID-19 infection numbers down and vaccination rates up, those in our care and their loved ones can again enjoy each other’s company face-to-face.”

DOC has 37 facilities and currently over 19,000 people in their care, as of Monday their COVID-19 dashboard shows 57% fully vaccinated and just 11 active cases.

“Vaccination is an incredible tool against COVID-19...The level of vaccination rates we are seeing in DOC institutions and Wisconsin communities allows in-person visitation to resume safely in these facilities, with precautions in place," DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said.

For the full list of COVID-19 precautions and visitation guidelines, click here.