Journalists who fled Myanmar find third-country refuge

BANGKOK (AP) — Three journalists from military-ruled Myanmar who were convicted of illegal entry after they fled to Thailand have been sent to a third country where they are safe. The three staff members of the Democratic Voice of Burma, also known as DVB, were arrested in northern Thailand along with two other people described as Myanmar activists. All five received suspended jail sentences on May 28, and recently were sent to a third country that DVD would not name because their case remains a sensitive matter. There had been fears for their safety had they been handed over to Myanmar’s junta, which seized power in February and has tried to silence critical media.