Kansas City man gets lengthy prison term for killing 2 women

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A 32-year-old Kansas City man convicted of killing two women a decade apart has been sentenced to life in prison for one of the killings and 15 years behind bars for the other, with the terms to run consecutively. Kylr Yust was convicted in April of second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Jessica Runions of Raymore, and voluntary manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky of Belton. The Cass County jury that convicted him recommended life in prison for Runions’ death and 15 years in Kopetsky’s death, and Cass County Circuit Judge William Collins on Monday followed those recommendations. Yust’s attorney says an appeal is planned.