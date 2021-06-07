Lithuania says Belarus could be behind recent migrant influx

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania is seeing a growing number of migrants entering the Baltic country from neighboring Belarus in recent weeks. The Lithuanian government has suggested the Belarusian government could be involved. Lithuania, which has voiced criticism of Belarus for its brutal crackdown following a presidential election that the opposition considers rigged, is now pondering how to enhance border security to stop the influx. Lithuania’s interior minister said Monday that it could be part of “a hybrid war.” It said Belarus border guards reportedly have been covering the tracks of the migrants and that “shows that officials themselves might be cooperating in those processes.”