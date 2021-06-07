Luke Bryan to make trip to Marshall on new tour

MARSHALL (WKOW) -- Superstar country artist Luke Bryan will stop in Marshall on a September tour through the Midwest, another in a line of music acts coming through Wisconsin as shows resume.

Bryan made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning, including Marshall as a stop in his 2021 Farm Tour.

"It's so apparent to me, and I hope everyone, why our farmers are truly the backbone of America. They never stopped providing for us in 2020," Bryan said in the tweet.

Tickets are on sale starting June 8 here.