Madison crime victim’s advocacy gets results; type of offense also prioritized for prevention

MADISON (WKOW) - A Madison burglary victim's advocacy helps lead to the capture of a fugitive in the case, as one of the city's police districts flags a reduction in burglaries as a goal in a summer crime prevention plan.



Court records show a DNA match helped link Dylan McGinnity to the burglary of a home on Saybrook Road last year. Homeowner Samuel Haswell states McGinnity threatened him with Haswell's stolen hunting knife as the two encountered each other briefly when Haswell came upon the crime.

But after McGinnity's arrest, he failed to appear for a September, preliminary court appearance, prompting Dane County Judge Nicholas McNamara to issue an arrest warrant for McGinnity. "Since he was on the loose....after terrorizing our home, I have been constantly on alert, fearing that he'll come back," Haswell wrote in a victim impact statement.



In December, with McGinnity still a fugitive, Haswell wrote to McNamara to express frustration and demand victim rights.



"Law enforcement is not lifting a finger to catch this menace to society," Haswell wrote. "This is a blatant violation of my rights as a crime victim and this cannot go on any longer," Haswell stated.

Haswell noted McGinnity would only be captured if "...he slips up and is caught for something unrelated," Haswell says.



"Without a fugitive task force, what is the plan for actually seeing that justice is served?" Haswell wrote. Haswell says McNamara did not respond to his letter.



But Haswell also appealed to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.



"I received your concern," Barnes emailed Haswell in March. "I am in the process of putting together a team to address these special concerns," Barnes wrote.



"Perhaps a checklist of criteria could help this future team triage the warrants so that people who pose the greatest threat to the public....would be targeted and arrested as quickly as possible," Haswell responded.

McGinnity was arrested in April. He's now charged with a second degree sexual assault with the use of force that allegedly took place while he was a fugitive.

"It was the chief of police who took action that led to his arrest," Haswell says.

Haswell also says his advocacy should be considered an outlier. "Not every victim should have to do that," he says.

Madison Police Midtown District Captain Jason Freedman joined other police district leaders in launching summer, crime prevention plans Monday with specific goals. While Freedman's plan does not involve officers specially assigned to tracking down fugitives, it acknowledges crimes such as burglary, auto theft and rip-offs from cars as gateway crimes. Freedman's goal is to reduce the frequency of those crimes by 15% over the past, three year average.

"We...think that these crimes, these property crimes have a downstream effect on violent crime," Freedman says, noting guns from burglaries and cars from thefts have ended up as elements of death cases in homicides and high speed crashes.

Freedman says part of the prevention strategy is community engagement in many forms, including emphasizing officer presence. "Foot patrol throughout the district," Freedman says.

Haswell's victim impact statement speaks to the trauma sometimes associated with what begins as a property crime.



"By fighting with me, my stolen hunting knife in hand, forced me (to) think seriously about my own mortality," Haswell wrote. "I have never feared that I could be hurt or even killed more than in that moment."