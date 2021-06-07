Madison Police investigate a shots fired incident on the east side

MADSION (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department responded to calls of shots fired on Madison's east side Monday.

Police arrived just after 10 a.m. to the Milwaukee Street and Oak Street area.

According to officers, when they arrived they found shell casings and a vehicle that was hit by the gunfire.

Authorities reported there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The Madison Police Department is investigating and asks if you have any information to call them at 608-255-2345, or Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.