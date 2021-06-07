Marquette to require vaccines for all students by August 1

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Marquette University announced Monday that they will require vaccines for all students on campus this fall, with a deadline of August 1 to be on campus for the start of the semester.

Check out all of our COVID-19 vaccine coverage here.

According to a statement on the university website from president Michael Lovell, all undergraduate, graduate and professional students will have to meet this requirement to attend classes on school grounds.

"Scientific evidence has shown that vaccines are safe and effective at reducing transmission of the virus. A vaccinated student population will allow us to provide you with a richer in-person experience, reduce testing and let you interact more freely across campus," Lovell said in the statement.

Students can request an exemption for medical, religious or personal reasons, but will be required to undergo testing in order to remain on campus.