Medical examiner release the name of participant who died after being pulled from swim race

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of a swimmer in the Big Swell Swim Race on Lake Monona, who was pulled from the water and later died Saturday.

According to officials, Michael J. Hahn, 51, of Rochelle, Illinois, a participant in the race, was pulled from the water during the event.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office and the City of Madison Fire Department responded to the initial report happened around 9:30 a.m.

The City of Madison Fire Department reported lifeguards stationed on boats on the lake were alerted by another swimmer that Hahn was unconscious in the water. Lifeguards pulled Hahn into the boat and started performing life-saving efforts while taking him to shore and transferring him to an ambulance and paramedics.

The medical examiner's office reported Hahn was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Examiner's completed the autopsy Sunday and said additional testing is underway.

The City of Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.