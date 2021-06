Middleton wins boys golf sectionals

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Middleton boys golf team scorched the course at Blackhawk Country Club on their way to a 17-stroke victory in the WIAA sectionals. Madison Memorial edged Waunakee by a single stroke to claim the other team bid to state.

Team Results

Top two teams advance.

POS TEAM SCORE 1 Middleton 297 2 Madison Memorial 314 3 Waunakee 315 4 Onalaska 328 5 Holmen 330 6 Tomah 333 7 Verona Area 337 8 Reedsburg Area 355

Individual Results

** Denotes Individual Qualifier