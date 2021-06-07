Minneapolis sees more protests after man killed by deputies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Protesters took to the streets for a fourth consecutive night in Minneapolis over the shooting death of a Black man by members of a U.S. Marshals task force. Crowds marched Sunday evening in response to Thursday’s fatal shooting of 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith Jr. in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood. There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests stemming from Sunday’s protests. Authorities said Friday that Smith was wanted on a weapons violation and fired a gun before two deputies shot him while he was inside a parked vehicle. Family and friends are demanding transparency in the investigation. Earlier protests over the weekend led to arrests.