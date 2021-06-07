Name released in fatal Beloit crash

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's office released the name of the woman who died in a crash in Beloit June 3.

According to a news release from the examiner's office, Janice E. Mickelson, 85, died as a result of her injuries from the accident. She was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The call for the crash near the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Murphy Woods Road came in at approximately 4:34 p.m. on June 3.

Mickelson's death and the crash itself are still under investigation by the Beloit Police Department.