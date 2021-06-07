Nicaragua judge orders opposition figure jailed for 90 days

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan judicial authorities have ordered a potential opposition presidential candidate held for three months while his case is investigated. Arturo Cruz Sequeira is a former ambassador to the U.S. who was arrested Saturday under a controversial “treason” law passed in December. Cruz Sequeira was considered a contender for the nomination of the opposition Citizens for Liberty party in the Nov. 7 elections. His arrest follows the detention of opposition figure Cristiana Chamorro, who is being held incommunicado at her home on allegations of money laundering. Washington has called for the release of both opposition figures. President Daniel Ortega is seeing a fourth consecutive term as president and his government has been systematically clearing the field of opponents.