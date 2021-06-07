Polish PM vows support for Belarusians after ally’s remark

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister is vowing that the government will always support the Belarusian people struggling for democracy. The leader weighed in Monday after a senior member of his ruling party suggested that Polish solidarity could be conditional. Poland’s notoriously bickering political factions have long been united in their support for those in Belarus opposing the dictatorship of longtime President Alexander Lukanshenko. But a leading Belarusian opposition leader’s decision to meet with the opposition Warsaw mayor angered a top leader of the ruling party. He said last week that if the Belarusian opposition leader wanted to promote the Polish opposition, she should “seek help in Moscow.”