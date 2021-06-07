UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 89-year-old in northern Wisconsin

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert for a northern Wisconsin man has been canceled after he returned home safely Monday morning.

Authorities were concerned because Fred Murphy is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Phelps, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for an 89-year-old man last seen in Phelps.

Fred James Murphy is missing and believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He's a white man, 5'9", 170 pounds, with a gray/white beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black, white and gray camo pants and a black t-shirt.

He has a chocolate lab with him named Spud.

Murphy left his house in Phelps Sunday to pick up a pizza in Iron River, but never arrived in Iron River.

Murphy was driving a 2018 blue Ford F150, with Wisconsin License plates (192851).

If you know anything, contact the Vilas County Sheriff's Office at (715) 479-4441.