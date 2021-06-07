Staying hot and humid with storm chances returning

MADISON (WKOW) - Our summery weather pattern continues through the entire forecast.

SET UP

A heat dome has set up with a storm system far north. This keeps us on the warm, humid side of the system with pop-up storm chances increasing.

TODAY

Partly sunny, very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s and isolated showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening and mainly farther south towards the stateline and in southeastern Wisconsin.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny, very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s and scattered storms, especially in the afternoon and evening.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a few storms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Hit and miss rain through midweek

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny, very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs around 90°.

Rain-free end to the work week

SATURDAY

Partly sunny with a few storms possible and highs in the mid 80s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and drier with highs still hot in the mid to upper 80s.