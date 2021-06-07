Sun Prairie milling company faces $676,000 in fines after worksite death

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- Didion Milling faces hefty fines after a worker died in a company-owned silo in December.

According to a news release from the US Department of Labor, Didion employees first called 911 when a manager who had been cleaning out a silo failed to show up for a scheduled meeting. It took emergency services nine hours to extricate his body from the silo.

“Didion Milling’s failure to learn from recent incidents and follow industry standards and their own company policies cost this worker’s life,” Acting OSHA Regional Administrator William Donovan in Chicago said in the release.

An OSHA investigation of the incident determined that it should have been several days before anyone entered the silo to clean it manually, as there was already an external cleaning process underway.

Didion has also seen two other major safety violations in recent years, with a May 2017 explosion killing five people and a grain shelf collapse in October 2020 that nearly killed another employee.

The Department of Labor issued 14 total citations to Didion, totaling $676,808 in fines.