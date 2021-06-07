Turkish mafia boss dishes dirt, becomes YouTube phenomenon

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A convicted crime ringleader has been dishing the dirt on members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party through a series of tell-all videos. The allegations range from drug trafficking and a murder cover-up to weapons transfers to Islamic militants. The weekly YouTube videos by fugitive Sedat Peker have captivated the nation and turned him into an unlikely social media phenomenon. Peker once openly supported Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, but is now making scandalous but unproven allegations in an apparent bid to settle scores with political figures he claims have done him wrong.