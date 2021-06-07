Where in Dane County you can get your COVID-19 vaccine this week

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMCD) is hosting several mobile clinics the week of June 7.

Check out all of our COVID-19 vaccine coverage here.

PHMDC posted on Facebook what they have planned.

District One EMS in Mazomanie (6/8 from 3-7pm)

Sun Prairie Library (6/9 from 9-5:30pm)

Meadowridge Library in Madison (6/9 from 10:30-6pm)

Rookies Food and Spirits in Mazomanie (6/10 from 4-7pm)

Mount Horeb Fire Department in conjunction with Mount Horeb Summer Frolic (6/11 and 6/12 from 3-7pm)

Funk's Pub in Fitchburg (6/12 from 11am-3pm)

The services even have a few second dose clinics where people can get a first dose. Check out their map for full details.