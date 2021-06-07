Skip to Content

Why you should consider a ‘second city’ trip in 2021

9:18 am National news from the Associated Press

Travelers are leaning toward less-crowded vacation destinations this year, but it’s not just ultra-remote destinations that are rising in popularity. In 2021, it’s all about second-city travel — which roughly means traveling to the city with the second-highest population in a region. People love Los Angeles, but San Luis Obispo is not far away. You might opt to visit Lyon over Paris on your next trip to France. After a year of no travel, some are inclined to skip the sprawling, highly populated metropolises in favor of smaller, less crowded locations.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content