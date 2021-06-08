Iowa County authorities searching for missing at-risk woman

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Dodgeville Police Department and Iowa County Sheriff's Office are searching for 23-year-old Stephanie Rene Wallace.

Wallace has a history of epilepsy and is susceptible to suffering seizures.

She was last seen on Wednesday, June 2 outside of the Walmart in Dodgeville. She left her medication in a family member's vehicle in the parking lot.

Wallace was last seen wearing a gray tank top, denim jean shorts and had a brown purse with her. Stephanie is 5'6" 140 lbs. with blue eyes and brown straight, long hair.

She lives in the rural Dodgeville/Spring Green area.

Authorities said Wallace may have been in the area of Enid, Oklahoma on Friday, June 4, though that has not been confirmed. Stephanie does have ties to the Enid, Oklahoma area. Based on all circumstances it is believed Stephanie may be at risk.