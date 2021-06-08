Authorities respond to two-car crash with injuries in Westport

TOWN OF WESTPORT (WKOW) -- Waunakee first responders reported to the scene of a two-car crash Tuesday, with an undetermined number of injuries.

According to Dane County Communications, the call for the crash first came in at 11:53, at 5381 Westport Road in the Town of Westport. Waunakee fire, police and EMS responded to the call.

Both lanes are closed on Westport Road, and there may be injuries at the scene.

This is a developing story.