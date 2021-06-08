Axe attack leaves one dead, two others injured

SPARTA (WKOW) -- Monroe County Sheriff's Department officials are investigating an axe attack that left one man dead and two other people injured June 6, with the alleged perpetrator in the hospital due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to a news release from the sheriff's department, officials first received a call at approximately 11:40 a.m. on June 6 about a domestic disturbance and a perpetrator with an axe.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and took him into custody. They also found three other people in the house, all with serious injuries.

Two of them were transported to a nearby hospital, where one was treated and released the other is still under care. The third person, 87-year-old Bernard Waite, died at the scene due to his injuries.

The suspect in the murder is still hospitalized.