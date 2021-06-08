Badgers announce 2021 Hall of Fame Class

MADISON (WKOW) -- Ten former Badgers athletes will soon take their place among the school's greats. The 2021 UW Athletics Hall of Fame Class includes ten former athletes and two contributors to UW Athletics.

“Every year it gets harder and harder to select our inductees into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame and this year was no different,” athletics director Barry Alvarez said in a statement. “This year, we will induct 10 individuals who had outstanding athletic careers as Badgers as well as two individuals who have served the Wisconsin Athletic Department with their time and dedication. I am very excited for all of these individuals and can’t wait for them to join our prestigious Hall of Fame.”

The induction class includes Gabe Carimi (Football, 2017-10); Meghan Duggan (Women’s Hockey, 2006-11); Yasmin Farooq (Women’s Rowing, 1984-88); Blake Geoffrion (Men’s Hockey, 2006-10); Grant and Ross James (Men’s Rowing, 2005-09); Ron Jeidy (Wrestling, 1974-78); Jon Leuer (Men’s Basketball, 2007-11); and Maggie Meyer (Women’s Swimming & Diving, 2008-11) as well as heritage-era athlete Lloyd Cooke (Men’s Track & Field and Cross Country, 1934-37).

Those athletes will be joined by longtime sports information director Tamara Flarup and former football player and longtime supporter Ron Leafblad in the incoming class.

The induction ceremony is set for Sept. 10. The induction class will be honored the following day at the football game against Eastern Michigan.