Beltline crash at Seminole Highway incurs heavy backup

MADISON (WKOW) -- The two right lanes of the Eastbound Beltline at Seminole Highway are shut down due to a crash, causing major delays on the highway.

According to Dane County Communications, the call first came in for a crash with injuries at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, with the Madison Police Department responding to the scene.

There is currently no official statement on the number or severity of injuries, although the Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates the roadway will be open within an hour.

This is a developing story.