Birthday dream comes true for boy with cancer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Silas Klaus will never forget this birthday party.

He was first diagnosed with leukemia about five years ago. After three and a half years of tough treatment he was in the clear.

But in August 2020, the cancer came back.

His birthday was in December and Silas told his mom all he wanted to do was go to Chuck E Cheese.

He was too sick, so Silas' mom asked the restaurant for a card.

When the general manager found out, she made a party happen in June, once Silas was feeling better.

"We're doing cake and pizza in games for all his friends. Whatever he wants. He's kind of carte blanche. He's our VIP today," said Diane Wilson, general manager of Madison's Chuck E Cheese.

"Super excited. He's been waiting like, all year long for this," said Julie Joslin, Silas' mom.

The party was gifted to Silas and his family for free.

The restaurant opened an hour early and was close to the public for a bit, so Silas and his friends could have the place to themselves.