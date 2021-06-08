Chris Harrison is leaving ‘The Bachelor’ for good

(CNN) — ‘The Bachelor’ is getting divorced from its long-time host.

Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment confirm Chris Harrison is stepping down from the position he’s held since 2002.

Harrison took a break from the program, and its spinoffs, in February after comments he made during an interview on Extra.

Harrison defended Rachael Kirkconnell, a ‘Bachelor’ contestant whose photograph was reportedly taken at a plantation-themed formal event in 2018.

After receiving backlash for his comments, Harrison apologized and took his hiatus.

However, it now turns out that break has become permanent.

This announcement comes one day after the season 17 premiere of ‘The Bachelorette’ aired, without Harrison.