UPDATE: WisDOT is reporting WI-73, at Highway PQ, is now back open to traffic.

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) - A crash Tuesday afternoon prompted the closure of WI-73, at Highway PQ, according to WisDOT.

The incident report states the crash happened at approximately 1:44 p.m. Authorities said it was "full closure."

The road is expected to be closed for two hours.

Possible injuries are unknown at this point.

You can check the status at 511wi.gov.