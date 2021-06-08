Democrats push bill aimed at family that owns Purdue Pharma

A congressional committee has heard grievances against the owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma as it considered legislation that would keep them from using a corporate bankruptcy as a shield for personal liability. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney called two state attorneys general, opioid activists and an author to lay out the case against members of the Sackler family who own the Connecticut-based pharmaceutical giant. Sackler family members issued a statement saying many state and local governments support their settlement proposal for Purdue to exit bankruptcy and that it will go further to solve the epidemic than individual lawsuits.