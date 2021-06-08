German panel suggests pension age of 68; politicians say no

BERLIN (AP) — An expert panel advising the German government has suggested the country’s retirement age could be raised to 68, but senior officials swiftly rejected the idea. Germany will elect a new parliament in a September election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel. With that in sight, politicians from all three governing parties on Tuesday worked to avoid giving opponents ammunition. The panel advising the Economy Ministry released a report Monday that warned of “abruptly increasing financing problems” for the public pension insurance system from 2025 onward. It suggested a “dynamic coupling of the retirement age to life expectancy.” The government decided in 2007 to gradually raise the retirement age from 65 to 67.