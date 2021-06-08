Higher storm chance today with more heat and humidity

MADISON (WKOW) - After isolated pop-up storms Monday, we'll have a higher chance for active weather today.



SET UP

The jet stream, which are fast moving winds in the upper-levels of the atmosphere, continues to stay well north of our region allowing hot and humid air to move in from the tropics.



An upper-level low pressure system is drifting through the central U.S. causing for a few storm chances in the forecast, especially today.

TODAY

Partly sunny, very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s and heat indices in the upper 80s.

A few showers and storms are expected, especially this afternoon and evening, with the highest coverage likely farther south.

TONIGHT

Partly to mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Unusually quiet start to the storm season

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and heat indices around 90°. Isolated showers and storms are possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny, very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and heat indices around 90° again with a stray shower or storm possible in the afternoon or evening.



FRIDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with highs around 90° and heat indices climbing to the low 90s.



There is a slight chance for storms at night.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny with a few storms possible along a cold front with highs in the mid 80s.



SUNDAY

The front ushers in lower humidity with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.



MONDAY

Milder conditions arrive to start the work week with highs in the upper 80s and a chance of storms.