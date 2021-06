ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The trial dates are set for former Badger football player accused in a double homicide.

Marcus Randle El is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

He's accused of shooting Brittany McAdory and Seairaha Winchester in February of 2020.

His trial will begin February 7, 2022. Court records list dates for the trial through February 16, 2022.