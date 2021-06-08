Hostage advocates concerned by US pullout from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says advocates for Americans held hostage overseas are concerned the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan could make it harder to bring home captives from the country. The annual report from the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation examines the status of U.S. government efforts to secure the release of hostages and unlawful detainees in foreign countries. The report shows general satisfaction with changes instituted as part of a 2015 hostage policy overhaul. But it also raises potential areas for improvement, including more mental health and financial support for hostages and detainees who return from captivity.