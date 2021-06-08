Israel says Hamas tried to disrupt Iron Dome, AP seeks proof

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel’s ambassador to the United States says Hamas militants attempted to disrupt Israel’s Iron Dome rocket defense system from a Gaza building housing The Associated Press and other news outlets. Gilad Erdan said Tuesday that the alleged electronic warfare prompted the Israeli air force to destroy the high rise last month. Erdan says he delivered the assessment to AP executives at the agency’s New York headquarters on Monday. The AP says the talks were positive, but it has not seen evidence to support the Israeli claim.