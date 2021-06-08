Madison Fire Department receives first all-electric fire engine in North America

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison took another step Tuesday toward a more sustainable future.

The first Pierce Volterra zero-emissions pumper has been placed in service with the City of Madison Fire Department, making this the first electric fire truck in service in North America. It reduces emissions, minimizes fuel consumption, and produces less noise.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says the new technology brings the city one step closer toward its goal of 100% renewable energy by 2030.

"We're looking to support the Wisconsin economy while we also go carbon free," said the Mayor. "I'm really optimistic about our ability to getting 100% of our fleet, and we'll have to do that if we're going to meet our carbon goals here."

The fire truck is in service at Station 8 on Lien Road, the City of Madison’s busiest fire station. The department is made up of 14 fire stations serving an area of nearly 100 square miles and a population of over 250,000.

In partnership with the City of Madison Fire Department, Pierce Manufacturing and Oshkosh Airport Products will continue the final development, evaluation, and on-highway certification process for the Pierce Volterra electric vehicle.