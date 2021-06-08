Madison Square Garden to re-open with Foo Fighters concert

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s Madison Square Garden is ready to rock ‘n’ roll again. MSG Entertainment announced Tuesday that Foo Fighters will help re-open the famed arena with a concert on June 20 — the venue’s first show in more than 460 days. MSG says the concert for vaccinated audience members will be its first at 100% capacity. Tickets go on sale Friday. Foo Fighters, who first headlined the Garden in 2008, last played at the venue in 2018. “We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” Dave Grohl said in a statement. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD.”