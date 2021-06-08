Skip to Content

Man arrested in Madison after pulling airsoft gun during road rage incident

File photo, WKOW
Madison police

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 56-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon after pointing a gun, which turned out to be an airsoft gun, at another man during a road rage incident, according to the Madison Police Department.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Muir Field Road at about 3 p.m. for a report of a road rage incident where a handgun was pointed at a 31-year-old victim.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect vehicle and driver. An airsoft gun was located and the driver was arrested for disorderly conduct.

