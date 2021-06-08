Man formally charged in killings of Indiana woman, 3 kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A man accused of killing a woman and her three young children in a northeastern Indiana home has been formally charged with four counts of murder in last week’s slayings. Allen County prosecutors filed charges Tuesday against 21-year-old Cohen B. Hancz-Barron, who had been held on preliminary murder counts since his June 2 arrest. The bodies of 26-year-old Sarah Nicole Zent, her 5-year-old son, Carter Matthew Zent; 3-year-old son, Ashton Duwayne Zent; and 2-year-old daughter, Aubree Christine Zent, were found June 2 in a Fort Wayne home. A coroner found that all four had died of stab wounds and Zent had also been strangled.