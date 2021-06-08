Mormon sex therapist’s ouster stirs worries of shame culture

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A decision by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to kick out a sex therapist who had publicly challenged the faith’s policies on sexuality has triggered concerns from mental health professionals. They fear the move will further embolden a culture of shame that stops church members from seeking help. Natasha Helfer was excommunicated and lost her appeal last month to remain in the faith known widely as the Mormon church. The Salt Lake City-based church has cited comments she made in support of removing the stigma around pornography, masturbation and same-sex marriage. It said those remarks contradict church teachings.