Proposed conservation plans could affect Alaska mine project

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An agreement between an Alaska Native village corporation and conservationists would restrict development on lands in the Bristol Bay region where a mine developer has proposed a road. The plan, announced Tuesday, could create another obstacle for the proposed Pebble Mine. The Conservation Fund says it has launched a fundraising campaign to buy the land easements on more than 44,000 acres from the Pedro Bay Corp. for $18.3 million. A spokesperson for the company seeking to develop the mine says its focus is on a pending appeal with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The corps last year denied approval of a key permit for the project.