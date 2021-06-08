Repeat of Monday’s weather is likely

MADISON (WKOW) - Some hit the jackpot yesterday, receiving inches of rain while others were left completely dry.

More chances of rain continue today. Showers and storms are possible, isolated to a few throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Chances are higher for places west of I-41, and south-central Wisconsin.

Convection will be scattered, making it hard to pinpoint who will exactly see the rain and when exactly.

Although, wherever convection initiates, those areas will likely once again receive locally heavy rainfall. While, most of us stay dry.

This will also be the case Wednesday. An easterly flow off of the lake will keep chances away from the eastern side of the state, and bring higher chances to south central Wisconsin.

Very warm and humid conditions continue the next few days.

Highs are back in the mid-80s, rising to the upper 80s by the end of the work week with a possible low 90 on Friday.

Dew points will likely remain in the upper 60s.

An isolated storm is possible Thursday, drier weather returns Friday.

No severe weather is expected with these storm chances.