Rodgers an expected no-show, Brady full-go at minicamps

Aaron Rodgers was a no-show and Tom Brady was full-go. The quarterbacks who faced off in the NFC championship game five months ago dominated headlines as several NFL teams opened mandatory minicamps. Rodgers expectedly skipped Green Bay’s first session after missing the team’s voluntary organized team activities. It remains uncertain whether the reigning MVP will return to the Packers. Brady was back on the field in Tampa Bay leading the defending Super Bowl champions on his surgically repaired knee.