MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - Roundy's is looking to hire more than 900 workers at Pick 'n Save and Metro Market locations across the state.

The company plans to hold a statewide hiring event at all stores on Thursday. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Both full time and part-time positions are available.

The company says candidates can apply directly at the store or here.