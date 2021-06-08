Stage set for American Family Insurance Championship

MADISON (WKOW) -- The stage is set and the players have arrived in Madison for the upcoming American Family Insurance Championship. After a one-year hiatus, the PGA TOUR Champions event is returning to University Ridge Golf Course.

The loosening COVID-19 restrictions paved the way for tournament officials to increase capacity to 7,500 people per day over the course of the three-day tournament. Bleachers will not be set up this year. Instead, spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

"While there's still a few restrictions and still a few parameters in place, our fans are going to be excited to see golf, to be able to come enjoy it, to see the professionals firsthand, enjoy this golf course and have some fun watching professional golf," says tournament director Nate Pokrass.

The tournament has shifted to an invitational with an increased purse. Pokrass says that has allowed them to attract the top players on the tour.

Some of the extra activities, such as the concert and the celebrity foursome will not take place this season. However, Pokrass says spectators will be treated to the same quality of professional golf as in past years.

"While we won't be able to have the concert this year, the celebrity group, they'll be back in 2022. Our fan support has been great. Ticket sales have been brisk to this point and we certainly encourage everyone to get their tickets at AmFamChampionship.com."