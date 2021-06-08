State health officials: Wisconsin will meet President Biden’s vaccination goal after July 4

(WKOW) -- President Joe Biden wants 70% of adults in the U.S. vaccinated by Independence day, but officials say that will be a tough deadline to beat in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin will meet that number, but state health officials say it won't happen until after July 4.

During a news conference Tuesday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said the state currently has around 63% of adults vaccinated.

"If I look at the pace we've been going over the last four weeks, we will get there shortly after the Fourth of July," Van Dijk said. "My prediction would be around the middle of July that 70% of adults over the age of 18 would be vaccinated."

Van Dijk said that could change depending on the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Who knows, you know, more people could raise their hand and say yes, more quickly," Van Dijk continued. "Our efforts to reach out to a variety of sites across Wisconsin could accelerate the pace. And we'd love that if that were true."

According to data from the CDC, thirteen states had met the President's goal as of Tuesday.