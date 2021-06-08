Students face criminal charges in connection to Mifflin Street Block Party damage

MADISON (WKOW) - Two college students were charged with criminal damage to property Tuesday in connection to April's annual Mifflin Street Block Party, and the damage to cars amidst rowdy partygoers.

Authorities say video supports accusations against UW-Madison student Judson Rikkers, 19, and UW-Stout student Kevin Cassidy, 20.

A criminal complaint states a 2018 Toyota Highlander SUV was damaged as a large crowd gathered near cars in a parking lot in the party area April 24.

The complaint says officers responded to the area. "It took several minutes for them to clear out the back yards to the degree that it was safe to investigate the damage to property," the complaint states.

Some video posted to social media shows police officers standing by as a half dozen party goers climbed on the roof of another car.

The complaint states several different sources identified Rikkers as being on the Toyota SUV and stomping through the windshield.

"Rikkers called the East Police District" the day after the block party, according to the complaint. "Rikkers reportedly left a voicemail mail in which he admitted to being the one who damaged the vehicle, and he is willing to take full responsibility," court records state.

The criminal complaint says the owner of the SUV was able to make it to her surrounded vehicle before the entirety of an estimated $25,000 in damage took place.

"(SUV owner) asked (Cassidy) to get off her car," the complaint states. "Cassidy refused to get down and proceeded to crush her windshield wipers and vehicle hood with his feet."

Video shows the other damaged car - a 2012 Toyota Camry - having its windshield shattered by a party goer throwing a metal pole into it.

In April, Madison Police said a 20-year old UW-Eau Claire student and a 21-year old UW-Madison student were likely to be charged with criminal damage to property in connection with that car's damage.

Calls from 27 News to Cassidy at his Marshfield home have yet to be returned.

The maximum penalty for the misdemeanor criminal damage to property count is nine months in jail.

Community leaders blasted the party's vandalism and the lack of social distancing at the event during a pandemic.